James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Sells £100,769.20 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew George Wright sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($14.33), for a total value of £100,769.20 ($124,467.89).

Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.86 million, a P/E ratio of 803.45 and a beta of 0.75. James Latham plc has a 52 week low of GBX 929 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,320 ($16.30).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

