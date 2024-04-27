Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 38.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

