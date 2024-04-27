K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $572,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

TSM traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,453,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

