Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 17.3 %

KNSL stock traded down $78.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.64. 804,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,178. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $297.33 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

