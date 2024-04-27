Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes $13.04 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 979,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

