Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.40

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.54), with a volume of 8238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mincon Group

Mincon Group Price Performance

Mincon Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of £93.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About Mincon Group

(Get Free Report)

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.