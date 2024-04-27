Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,615,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,894,000 after buying an additional 435,377 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,526,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

SSNC stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

