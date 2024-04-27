Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Newell Brands stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.31.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.
