Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

