Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $19.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.72.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 69.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 285,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 117,344 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

