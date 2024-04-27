Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.
Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance
Shares of SKX opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.
Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skechers U.S.A.
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.