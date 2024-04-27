Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

