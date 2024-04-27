Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Randy Reichert Sells 53,100 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

SKE opened at C$6.72 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.39.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

