SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

SouthState Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

