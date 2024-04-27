Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 555.6% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.