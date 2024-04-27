Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

WAFD opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WaFd during the third quarter valued at $35,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 90.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 22.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

