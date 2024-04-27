Summit Insights Lowers Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Hold

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

SLAB stock opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

