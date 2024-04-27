Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IR opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

