Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Universal Logistics has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ULH stock traded up $12.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

