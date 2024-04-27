V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of V.F. worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in V.F. by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 944,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,916,000 after acquiring an additional 856,751 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 718,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

