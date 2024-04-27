Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
HCC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,879. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $70.55.
Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal
In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
