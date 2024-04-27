Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.
NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
