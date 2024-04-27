Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,286 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.1 %

TPX opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

