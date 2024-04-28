103,819 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Trex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 97.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,832 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 910.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 402,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after buying an additional 377,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,122,000 after acquiring an additional 240,850 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.72.

Trex Trading Up 1.3 %

Trex stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 359,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

