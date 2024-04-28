11,509 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $50.76. 371,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

