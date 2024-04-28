13,474 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Caterpillar comprises 1.6% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.38. 3,324,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,735. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

