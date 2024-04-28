2,623,091 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Purchased by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,623,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,746,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for 27.7% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $41,275,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 700,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 907,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 231,202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 137,114 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

POCT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,080 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $615.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

