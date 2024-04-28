40,078 Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 73.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

