4,208 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,208 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,198. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

