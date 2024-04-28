4,418 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 177,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.04.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
