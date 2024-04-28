44,853 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,000. Tesla accounts for about 3.3% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $168.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

