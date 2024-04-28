7,192 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $111.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

