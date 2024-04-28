Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.08. 1,109,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.58. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

