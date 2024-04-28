Account Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Account Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.3% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Zoetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.42. 5,236,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

