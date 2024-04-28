Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 15,920 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. 964,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,145. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

