Addison Advisors LLC Buys 15,805 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,088 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,547,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,883.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 976,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 944,242 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.92. 394,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

