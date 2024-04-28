Addison Advisors LLC Buys 6,290 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 283,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 171,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.