Addison Advisors LLC Buys 713 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 603,743 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5,098.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 565,215 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,217,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,968,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 768,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

