Addison Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. 369,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

