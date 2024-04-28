Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 10,255 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,175. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

