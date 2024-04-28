Addison Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,154,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,757. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

