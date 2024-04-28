Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.2 days.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,299.48 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $660.00 and a 12 month high of $1,886.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,578.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,293.55.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

