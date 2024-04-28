Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.2 days.
Adyen Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,299.48 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $660.00 and a 12 month high of $1,886.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,578.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,293.55.
Adyen Company Profile
