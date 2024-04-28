AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Frances Spark Sells 5,000 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

