Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,921,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 48,577,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of ACGBF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
