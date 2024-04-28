Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,921,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 48,577,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.

Shares of ACGBF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

