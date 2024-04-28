Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 22.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 184.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $5,431,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 195,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $77.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alarm.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.