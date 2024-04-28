Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.94. The company had a trading volume of 364,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,722. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $374.52 and a one year high of $536.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

