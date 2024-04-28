Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.32. 6,255,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

