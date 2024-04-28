Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.5% yr/yr to ~$3.704-3.778 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.85. 975,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,776. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

