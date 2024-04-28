Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,852,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,190,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

