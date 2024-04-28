Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. 9,736,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.73. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

