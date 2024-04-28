Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $478,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,236 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $18,025,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. 717,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,502. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at $19,019,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,859 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,699 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.