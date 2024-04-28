Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 37 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Saia were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Saia by 17.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Saia by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 331.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Saia by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.84.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $114.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.81. 2,210,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.54 and its 200-day moving average is $479.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.63 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

